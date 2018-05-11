Reuters: Trump biofuel policy overhaul to include fewer refinery waivers

The Trump administration will cut back the number of biofuels waivers the EPA can provide for small refineries and count ethanol exports toward federal biofuels usage quotas as part of a broad overhaul of U.S. renewable fuel policy, Reuters reports.

After hosting several meetings between representatives of the corn and oil refining industries, the administration is in the “last stages” of formally proposing changes to the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard intended to appease both groups, according to the report.

It is not clear how much the waiver program would be reduced, but the administration reportedly would ensure that any waivers provided do not have the effect of reducing the amount of biofuels blended in a given year.

The Trump tweaks also are said to include temporarily lifting restrictions on selling the E15 higher-ethanol blend gasoline in the summer.

