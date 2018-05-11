China Three Gorges offers €9B for full control of Portugal utility EDP

China Three Gorges has launched a €9B offer to take full control of Portuguese utility Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) in what would be one of the biggest Chinese takeovers of a European company.

The all-cash tender offer for the 76.7% of EDP that China Three Gorges does not already own would value the whole group at €11.8B, or ~€25.6B including net debt.

The proposed deal will attract scrutiny not only in Portugal, where EDP is the country’s dominant generator and distributor of electricity, but also in the U.S., where the company has a growing portfolio of wind and solar assets.

State-owned China Three Gorges wants to use EDP as a platform for further international expansion in renewable power, Financial Times reports.