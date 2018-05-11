WSJ: Uber scrambling with CFO target likely to withdraw

Uber (UBER) is facing a new scramble as its key target for a new chief financial officer is about to back out, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The company and VMware (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe have reportedly been talking for a month about the role, which has been vacant at Uber since 2015 (and is key to a successful IPO it plans for next year).

But with Rowe seeming like he'll turn down the job, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will face new pressure from investors (and the board) to get settled on a new finance chief.

Former Airbnb CFO Laurence Tosi has also passed on the job, according to the report.