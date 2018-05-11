Nikkei: Sharp president to stay in role two more years

Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) President Tai Jeng-wu is going to stay in that post until 2020, Nikkei reports, based on a "strong sense of duty" to see the company forward through some heavy earnings goals.

He's said that the company's sales goal of ¥3.25T for fiscal 2019 is a must-hit target, but momentum is slow at the moment.

Tai was dispatched by Foxconn to run the company in August 2016, and had indicated he'd step down after Sharp returned to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (which happened in December).

But senior execs are calling Tai "irreplaceable," according to the report.