At standstill, ZTE says errors led to settlement shortfall

China's ZTE (OTC:ZTCOF) says that the sector-rippling ban on buying from U.S. firms that it received resulted from faults in internal controls and not from an intent to deceive or lie, the WSJ reports.

It's submitted a formal request to the Commerce Dept. to stay the order, which calls for a seven-year ban on selling components to ZTE due to that company's violating terms in a sanctions violation case.

ZTE said on Wednesday that major business operations had ceased, though it's actively working to reverse the ban.

In filings, the company says its missteps were due to process and human-resources failures that have been self-corrected, and not because of any deliberate attempt to lie to the U.S. government, according to the report.

Some optical firms that sell to ZTE have taken heavy hits after the ban. Since April 16, Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is down 21.3% ; Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) is down 9% . NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is down 14.3% over that span, and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is down 10.4% .

Other firms with less exposure are faring better since April 16: FNSR +1.4% ; IIVI +2.8% ; AAOI +5.3% ; LITE -1.9% .

