UAE: OPEC 'buffer' offsets Iran sanctions

OPEC has an adequate "buffer" of potential output to cushion oil markets if the U.S. re-imposes sanctions on Iran, according to UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui.

"Don't worry about supply," he told reporters when asked about the impacts on crude supplies, adding that this was not the first time an OPEC member had been in such a situation.

ETFs: USO, OTC:OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI