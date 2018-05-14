Lifeline extended to sanctioned ZTE

"President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost," President Trump tweeted ahead of high-stakes trade talks between Beijing and Washington this week.

ZTE (OTC:ZTCOY), which is struggling for its survival, maintains that the sector-crippling ban on buying from U.S. firms resulted from faults in internal controls and not from a plan of systematic deception.

