Malaysian equities whipsaw on election result

Malaysia's shock election result - which upended more than six decades of rule by the UMNO party - sent local shares on a ride overnight as the country's bourse opened for the first time since the vote.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index erased a plunge of as much as 2.7% to rise 0.2% , reflecting the tug of war between bulls and bears over pledges by new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Construction stocks sold off, while consumer companies rallied.

ETFs: EWM