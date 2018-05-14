KBR awarded EPCM contract by BOC to develop Majnoon Field in Iraq

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a contract by Basra Oil Company (BOC) for the development of the Majnoon Oil Field in Basra, Iraq.

"This award highlights BOC's confidence in KBR's capabilities to deliver in multiple engineering discipline areas across a variety of projects," Ibrahim continued. "We look forward to transferring our knowledge and experience to local Iraqis in order to leave a lasting legacy in the country."

Estimated revenue will be booked into the Hydrocarbons Services business segment as work orders are released.

