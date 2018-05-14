More on Staffing 360 Solutions' Q1

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) reports revenue growth of 37% in Q1.

Gross margin rate improved 280 bps to 20.8%, due to continued strategy to exit low margin business, the acquisition of two higher margin businesses, the strengthening of our permanent placement business, and the continued improvements in our workers compensation insurance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 57% to $1.61M and margin +40 bps to 2.9%.

Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “As we continue to execute on our business plan, we expect to see similar growth in the second quarter and we are confident that 2018, will be a year of profitable enterprise-wide growth."