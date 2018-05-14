Futures up on easing trade concerns

U.S. stock index futures are starting the week in the green amid hopes of a potential breakthrough in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Dow +0.4% ; S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.3% .

A top-level Chinese delegation is set to arrive in Washington for a second round of trade talks that begins tomorrow, while companies like Best Buy, HP and U.S. Steel get ready to testify in hearings that will air their views of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Oil is down 0.2% at $70.54/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1319/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.98%.

Previously: Lifeline extended to sanctioned ZTE (May. 14 2018)

Previously: China restarts Qualcomm-NXP deal review (May. 14 2018)

