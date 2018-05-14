Cooper Standard acquires controlling stake in LS Mtron's auto parts business

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) announces that it acquired 80.1% of Korean automotive and industrial manufacturer LS Mtron's automotive parts business.

The company says the deal helps create the opportunity to cooperate across multiple industries by leveraging the material science capabilities of both companies. Through the acquisition, Cooper Standard adds both jounce brake lines and charge air cooling technology to its automotive fluid transfer, and fuel and brake delivery systems product lines.

"Our acquisition of LS Mtron's automotive parts business is another important step in our strategy as it expands our core product offerings, as well as our strategic footprint in Korea, China and Brazil," says Cooper CEO Jeffrey Edwards.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Source: Press Release