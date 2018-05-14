Boston Scientific down 2% premarket after critical 60 minutes report

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) slips 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of last night's 60 Minutes report on its gynecological mesh product, the target of product liability lawsuits from 48K plaintiffs.

The report, led by Scott Pelley, stated that the company has been using an unapproved source material, a plastic called polypropylene, from China after original produced Chevron Phillips decided to exit the business over concerns with its use in the medical arena. The material alleged degrades quickly in the body causing pain and discomfort.