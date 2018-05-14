Synchronoss shares suspended on Nasdaq today

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares will be suspended from trading on the Nasdaq today at the start of business.

Last week, the company announced it wouldn’t be able to satisfy the Nasdaq listing requirements by the May 10 deadline.

Synchronoss plans to regain compliance with its SEC reporting obligations by June 30.

Synchronoss shares closed Friday down 10.9% to $7.

