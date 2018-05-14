KKR boosting investment in high-interest, short-term home loans

KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) boosts its investment in Toorak Capital Partners to a total of $250M, after initial investment of $75M in 2016; Toorak invests in small balance real estate loans in the U.S. and U.K.

Investments in Toorak and companies like it underscore the rising trend of Wall Street firms placing bets on the risky, but profitable, house-flipping market, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Nomura Holdings estimates that house-flippers will borrow about $15B this year, the WSJ says. Such loans get interest rates of 8%-12% with many having maturities of about 12 months, compared with a one-year U.S. Treasury yielding about 2.27%.

