Nova Lifestyle +1% post Q1 results

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) reports topline growth of 23.5% in Q1.

U.S. domestic sales to major online outlets continue to expand rapidly, benefiting from recent U.S. tax law changes.

Gross margin rate improved 700 bps to 22%, as the Company continued to drive its sales mix to favor higher-margin, premium products.

Net income was $1.66M for the quarter vs. net loss of $1.21M year ago.

Tawny Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, commented, “Nova LifeStyle entered 2018 with strong growth momentum. We have the latest product designs and deeper brand penetration for our popular Diamond Sofa brand. Since the Company was founded nearly 30 years ago, Diamond sofa has continued to innovate with new product offerings. We anticipate significant earnings growth in 2018.”

NVFY +1.03% premarket.

Previously: Nova Lifestyle reports Q1 results (May 14)