Nissan to focus on profit recovery

Operating profit fell 12% for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) in FQ4 as extra costs from a vehicle inspection scandal impacted the bottom line of the Japanese automaker.

Revenue was down 0.9% to ¥3.42B during the quarter as F/X pressure cut into the top line. Global unit volume was up 1.7% to 1.7M.

CEO Hiroto Saikawa on strategy: "In the medium term, of course, we want to aim for further growth in the U.S. market. But in the short term, including this fiscal year, profitability has to be improved. That is the most salient point. I want to be very clear on that. Profitability recovery is the largest point."

Shares of Nissan finished up 0.45% in Tokyo today.

