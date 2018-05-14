Eli Lilly to acquire AurKa Pharma for up to $545M

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has agreed to acquire Montreal-based AurKa Pharma and its lead oncology compound AK-01, an Aurora kinase A inhibitor originally discovered at Lilly. It is currently in Phase 1 development across a range of solid tumors.

Lilly sold the compound to venture capital outfit TVM Capital Life Science in 2016 after reviewing its pipeline priorities. TVM backed AurKa to advance the candidate through proof-of-concept testing, which Lilly says is a more cost-effective and expedient approach for this stage of development.

Under the terms of the deal, AurKa will receive $110M upfront and up to $465M in regulatory and sales milestones.

Lilly says the transaction will not affect its 2018 non-GAAP EPS guidance.