Semi capital equipment stocks move on Citi note

Citi’s more positive on semiconductor capital equipment stocks.

Analyst Atif Malik says the firm believes “our weak NAND memory spend concerns this year are now mostly priced in.”

Malik models 2019 wafer fab equipment spend at $61B (consensus: $58B) with 2H a good time to buy equipment stocks ahead of the 1H19 shipment recovery.

The analyst calls Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) a top pick with KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) coming in second and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) as a top pick. ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is a top pick in EU technology.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Applied Materials shares are up 0.1% premarket to $54.87.

KLA-Tencor shares are up 0.4% to $111.50.

ASML shares are up 1% to $201.05.

