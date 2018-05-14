Kroger rallies after Barron's call-out

Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) are up 2.56% in premarket trading after investors latch on to a call-out from Barron's regarding valuation on the grocery store stock.

The publication says valuation is attractive on Kroger when long-term earnings potential is factored in.

Barron's on Kroger: "At the beginning of 2016, its shares traded at a frothy 18.8 times forward earnings projections. Now, they go for 11.5 times—a 30% discount to the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, versus an average discount of 9% over the past decade. True, Kroger’s earnings per share are expected to rise minimally this fiscal year through January 2019, as it spends to expand digital services. But next year, Wall Street sees 9% growth, and the following year, 14%; the dividend yields 2.1%."