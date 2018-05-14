Bloomberg: HSBC deal shows blockchain viable for trade finance

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) with ING Bank NV handled a letter of credit for Cargill, which relied on blockchain technology developed by the R3 consortium, reports Bloomberg. The deal was the first scalable live trade finance transaction.

The LOC backed a shipment of soybeans to Malaysia from Argentina last week.

Normally, such transactions take five to 10 days to exchange documents. The blockchain-based transaction was completed in 24 hours, Bloomberg says.

In other crypto-related news, Steve Eisman, the money manager who correctly bet against subprime mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis, has joined other prominent voices in questioning the value of digital currencies, the Wall Street Journal, reports. "I don't see the purpose of it," he said today at the CFA Institute's annual conference.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD