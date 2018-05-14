Boston Scientific announces real-world data demonstrating success of SMART pass on the S-ICD system

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announces the results of its database analysis evaluating the reduction of inappropriate shocks by using its SMART Pass sensing filter in patients implanted with the EMBLEM Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System.

The real-world data presented at the Heart Rhythm Society's 39th Annual Scientific Sessions in Boston, demonstrated that when the sensing filter was in use, the rate of inappropriate shocks was reduced to 4.3% at one year.

The SMART Pass sensing filter is an advanced algorithm within the EMBLEM S-ICD System that filters out certain signals that are the primary reason for inappropriate shocks, while maintaining the ability to accurately detect ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation and deliver lifesaving therapy.

SMART Pass filter reduced the risk for the first inappropriate shock by 50% and the risk for all shocks by 68%, without a negative impact on delivery of appropriate shocks.