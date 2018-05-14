Internet of Things to acquire Weather Telematics

Internet of Things (OTC:INOTF) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of WTX Inc. for $2.53M.

“Weather Telematics is poised for significant growth with a clear path to increased revenue and profitability. Since the signing of our global distribution agreement with WTX this past fall, we have worked alongside their team and have been extremely impressed with their continual progress,” said Michael Frank, CEO of IoT Inc. “We are looking forward to working with Weather Telematics management even more closely to accelerate and expand their market penetration and to maximize the return on investment for our shareholders.”

The transaction is expected to close on May 31.

Press Release