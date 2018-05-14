Allegion to acquire Australian door hardware player

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) strikes a deal to acquire GWA Group Limited’s Door and Access Systems Business through one of its subsidiaries in a deal valued at AUD$107M.

GWA’s Door and Access Systems Business includes Australian brands Gainsborough Hardware and API Locksmiths.

“This strategic acquisition bolsters Allegion’s presence in Australia and significantly increases our scale in the Asia-Pacific region as a whole,” says Allegion CEO David Petratis.

GWA's Door and Access Systems Business generated sales of ~AUD$95M for calendar year 2017.

Allegion expects the transaction to be slightly accretive to adjusted EPS for 2018.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

Source: Press Release