Ashford Hospitality Sells Residence Inn Tampa for $24M

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) sells 109-room Residence Inn Tampa Downtown for $24M, a price representing trailing 12-month cap rate of 7.6% on net operating income and 11.8x hotel EBITDA multiple as of March 31, 2018.

Hotel's existing allocated debt balance of about $19.5M was paid off at closing along with added $2.9M of debt pay down associated with the release of the hotel from the loan pool.

Hotel achieved revpar of $122 with occupancy of 76% and average daily rate of $161, based on prior 12-months ended March 31, 2018.

Source: Press Release