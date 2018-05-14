OPEC says global oil glut nearly gone as output ticks up slightly

The global oil glut has been nearly eliminated, OPEC says, as oil inventories in developed nations in March fell to 9M barrels above the five-year average from 340M barrels above the average in January 2017.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC says its production rose by 12K bbl/day to 31.9M bbl/day and raises its global oil demand forecast for 2018 by 25K bbl/day, to increase by 1.65M bbl/day Y/Y and average 98.85M bbl/day, according to the cartel's latest monthly report.

The cartel sees non-OPEC supply in 2018 growing by 1.7M barrels Y/Y, nearly 90% coming from the U.S.

The data adds to a healthy picture of global oil production, following last week’s increase in U.S. oil rigs to 844, the highest number in three years.

Also, hedge funds cut their combined net positioning on Brent crude and WTI crude to the most bearish position in eight weeks, according to Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen.

Even so, crude oil prices are inching higher, adding to multi-year highs; WTI currently +0.1% at $70.79/bbl, Brent +0.4% at $77.42/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OTC:OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI