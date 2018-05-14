Barron's Bary: The buyback put

A tidal wave of share repurchases means investors need to be in stocks, writes Andrew Bary in Barron's.

S&P 500 names, he writes, are on track to announce $650B in repurchases this year, according to Goldman Sachs. That would top the record $589B set in 2007 (on its face, that little factoid should have investors running for the exits; not mentioned in the article, but shown in this chart - buybacks nearly vanished in 2009, maybe one of the half-dozen greatest buying opportunities ever).

Bary goes on to say that $650B expected this year might just be the tip of the iceberg. What if Berkshire Hathaway and Google - both sitting on mountains of cash (about $200B combined) - decide to shed their historic reluctance to repurchase shares?

