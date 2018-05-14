Kimberly-Clark appoints Kim Underhill as Group President North America

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) announced that Kim Underhill, President of Kimberly-Clark Professional, has been named Group President Kimberly-Clark North America.

Aaron Powell, President, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa has been named President of K-C Professional.

Both Underhill and Powell will report to Mike Hsu, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kimberly-Clark. The moves are effective immediately.

"We have a deep bench of talented leaders to drive our global business plan," said Hsu. "Kim and Aaron are both seasoned executives with proven strategic, operational and innovation experience. These changes will help us further build our already strong consumer and professional businesses."

Press Release