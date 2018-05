Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) says CEO Robert Drummond has resigned to pursue another opportunity.

While KEG says Drummond was prepared to continue in his position for 90 days, the board named current Senior VP and CFO Marshall Dodson as interim CEO.

Drummond became KEG's CEO in 2015 following a 31-year career at Schlumberger, where he was President of North America operations during 2011-15.

Dodson joined KEG in 2005 as VP and Chief Accounting Officer, becoming Senior VP and CFO in 2013.