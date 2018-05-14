Baxter announces FDA clearance of new Spectrum IQ Infusion System

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) announces the FDA clearance of the Spectrum IQ Infusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software.

The Spectrum IQ system is designed specifically for bi-directional electronic medical records integration with new exclusive features to help ensure the correct medications and fluids are delivered to the patient.

The Spectrum IQ system provides the broadest range of auto-programming workflows and feature sets as well as embedded on-screen barcode technology.

Baxter has partnered with First Databank (FDB) to integrate FDB Infusion Knowledge into Dose IQ Safety Software to help make delivery of infusions safer.