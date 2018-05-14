Reuters: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is preparing to sell its North Sea oil fields as the company focuses on shale operations in the U.S., Reuters reports.

The sale of COP’s North Sea assets after a presence of more than 50 years could fetch as much as $2B, although it is not clear how much of the portfolio would be put up for sale, according to the report.

COP reportedly has not yet launched a formal process or appoint a bank but executives have spoken in recent weeks to a number of North Sea operators and bankers to “gauge the appetite for the sale.”

COP’s production in the U.K. North Sea totaled 75K boe/day in 2017.