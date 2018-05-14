BHP, Rio Tinto run higher as iron ore prices rise

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are poised to approach new 52-week highs as iron ore prices rise amid a strong demand outlook; BHP +1.1% and Rio +0.9% premarket.

Iron ore prices are extending gains from late last week on optimism that Chinese steel mills will replenish stockpiles as steel production increases and iron ore inventories at ports decline.

“The fast pace of reopening at steel mills and falling inventories at ports indicate strong restocking demand,” according to analysts at Orient Futures, but adding that "if mills continue to keep up the speed of operations resuming, the market will see an oversupply which would then bring pressure on prices."