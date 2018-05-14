Sears forms board committee to explore sales

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) forms a special board committee to explore the sale of its Kenmore brand and related assets, the Sears home improvement products business of the Sears Home Services division and the parts direct business of the Sears Home Services division.

The special committee of independent directors will evaluate ESL's proposal and explore any other alternatives with respect to the sales.

Sears says it won't comment further on the potential asset sales until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate.

SHLD +11.40% premarket to $3.81

Source: Press Release