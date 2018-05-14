Galectin to advance NASH candidate GR-MD-02 into Phase 3

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) announces its plan to advance GR-MD-02 into Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH cirrhosis.

The study will enroll NASH patients with cirrhosis without esophageal varices (enlarged veins in the esophagus due to obstructed blood flow through the portal vein). The primary endpoint will be either the change in hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) or the progression to esophageal varices (the FDA has agreed that either may be acceptable). Both may be considered surrogate endpoints for clinical outcomes in NASH cirrhosis patients.

Details on the study design will be announced once the planning phase has been completed.

The FDA has not granted Breakthrough Therapy status for the indication, citing the need for additional data to identify the level of change in HVPG that is reasonably likely to predict clinical outcomes.

GR-MD-02 is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a protein that plays a key role in the pathogenesis of fatty liver disease and fibrosis.