Advantego announces strategic partnership agreement with CheckTheQ

Advantego (OTCPK:ADGO) and CheckTheQ announced a partnership agreement for Advantego to open new markets to track customer wait times, in real time, in addition to CheckTheQ’s current venues at airports.

“The combined technologies complement other products that we and our many partners have and can be utilized anywhere people congregate, such as shopping centers, malls and event centers,” according the Advantego CEO Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson. “The system can be quickly installed with pinpoint accuracy, easy to manage and – perhaps most importantly – very cost effective in our opinion,” he pointed out.

Press Release