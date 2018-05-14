Uber hires Amazon vet as new GM of Northern and Eastern Europe

Uber (UBER) hires ex-Amazon UK director of electronics Jamie Heywood to become the ride-hailing company’s regional GM for Northern and Eastern Europe.

Uber’s VP and regional GM of Europe Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty says Heywood has a “wide-range of international experience in both regulated industries and scaling fast-growing businesses” and that his role will be “crucial as we implement major changes across Europe.”

Uber has a hearing next month to appeal the loss of its license from Transport for London. The company has a number of other license suspensions and regulatory issues in the region.

Previously: London regulator questions Uber's information, appeal scheduled (Dec. 19, 2017)

Previously: Transport for London drops some Uber concerns ahead of hearing (April 30)