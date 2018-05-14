CACI awarded $23M prime contract

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been awarded a prime five-year contract worth up to $23M to continue providing development, enhancement, and maintenance support of the Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) Acquire to Retire (A2R) process area.

CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray said, “CACI continues to provide advanced enterprise solutions and proven domain expertise to the Department of Defense as it standardizes financial management and accounting systems and processes for all its agencies. We’re committed to supporting the Defense Agencies Initiative to streamline processes, enhance services, and deliver valuable savings in time and cost to America’s military.”

Press Release