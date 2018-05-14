Western Digital +3.1% on JPMorgan initiation

JPMorgan initiates Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) with an Overweight rating.

Analyst Harlan Sur says the company is “underappreciated” with “a diversified storage portfolio” and that Western Digital is “set to drive stable revenue growth and margin profile with strong free cash flow generation.

The firm thinks WDC will seek out a “small tuck-in acquisition” and use most of the FCF for capital returns.

JPMorgan sees Western Digital as well-positioned for the robust datacenter spending coming in the next few years. Others standing to benefit: Micron (MU +3.3% ), Broadcom (AVGO +1.8% ), and Intel (INTC +0.6% ).