American Homes 4 Rent opens lower after Off Wall Street mention

Industry headwinds are becoming problems for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH -1.3% ), says Off Wall Street (via Bloomberg).

Update at 9:50 ET: StreetInsider has more details ... OWS notes AMH as getting into the single-family rental business at the bottom, but home prices are way up since, pushing returns lower. Tenant quality is also headed lower as the higher-quality tenants buy homes instead.

OWS's $14.66 price target on AMH suggests about 30% downside .

Other sector players: Invitation Homes (INVH -0.7% ), Reven Housing (RVEN).

