American Homes 4 Rent opens lower after Off Wall Street mention

Industry headwinds are becoming problems for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH -1.3%), says Off Wall Street (via Bloomberg).
Update at 9:50 ET: StreetInsider has more details ... OWS notes AMH as getting into the single-family rental business at the bottom, but home prices are way up since, pushing returns lower. Tenant quality is also headed lower as the higher-quality tenants buy homes instead.
OWS's $14.66 price target on AMH suggests about 30% downside.
Other sector players: Invitation Homes (INVH -0.7%), Reven Housing (RVEN).
Previously: KKR boosting investment in high-interest, short-term home loans (May 14)