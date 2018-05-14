LaSalle holder HG Vora boosts stake, urges sale to Pebblebrook

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) holder HG Vora boosts its stake in the hotel REIT to 9.1%, after buying more than 4.4M additional LHO shares between March 22 and May 9, according to an SEC filing.

HG Vora urges LHO to negotiate terms with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and use the "go-shop" period to see if a superior proposal can be obtained.

"The existing offer (from PEB) reflects one of the largest premiums paid in recent history for a public REIT and includes several beneficial terms," Parag Vora wrote in a letter to LHO's trustees.

Pebblebrook's "final" public offer currently values LHO at $34.50, a 38.9% premium to LaSalle's unaffected price of $24.84, Vorag's letter says.

(LHO -0.5% )

Previously: Pebblebrook Hotel ups bid for LaSalle Hotel (April 24)