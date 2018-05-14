CBS sues Redstone firm over dilutive dividend, endangering Viacom deal

CBS is suing its parent company in a move that could kill a merger with Viacom (VIA, VIAB).

CBS has filed a suit against National Amusements alleging breach of fiduciary duty and seeking to prevent it from interfering in a special meeting where CBS directors will consider a dividend of class A common shares to be distributed to all stockholders.

That dividend would dilute National Amusements' (and Shari Redstone's) voting interest to about 17% from a current 79%. It wouldn't dilute economic interests of any shareholder.