Extra Tesla Autopilot safety features considered - WSJ

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is continuing to investigate ways to prevent drivers using Autopilot from having a false sense of security, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Eye tracking software and steering wheel sensors were rejected by CEO Elon Musk in 2015 due to cost and effectiveness, even though developers at the company voiced concerns at the time and after, Tesla execs tell the WSJ.

Back to 2018, the EV automaker maintains that it's still exploring options to keep drivers attentive.

"We’ve explored many technologies and opted for the combination of a hands-on-wheel torsion sensor with visual and audio alerts, and we will of course continue to evaluate new technologies as we evolve the Tesla fleet over time," reads a Tesla statement on Autopilot safety.