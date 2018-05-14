Stocks start higher as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Stocks move higher out of the gate on easing trade tensions between China and the U.S., with Pres. Trump tweeting that he was working with China's Pres. Xi to help ZTE Corp. get "back into business"; S&P and Dow +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

European bourses are slightly lower, with France's CAC -0.2% , U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.5% and +0.3% , respectively.

In the U.S., the tech sector ( +0.6% ) is higher with chipmakers off to a particularly fast start, as the PHLX Semiconductor Index jumps 1.8% to its best level since March, with Qualcomm +3.3% after Chinese regulators reportedly reopened their review of the company's offer to buy NXP Semiconductor ( +10.3% ).