Lonestar Resources up 4% on Q1 results

Lonestar Resources (LONE +4.5% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 108.2% Y/Y to $36.69M. Segment sales: Oil +56.3% Y/Y to $33.15M, Natural gas liquid +3.63% Y/Y to $1.73M and Natural gas +19.5% Y/Y to $1.81M.

Q1 overall operating margin recovered by 3,318 bps to 25.6% and Adj. EBITDAX margin declined by 166 bps to 63.8%.

Q1 Expenses: LOE was $4.1M (+56% Y/Y), G, P&T was $0.5M (+50% Y/Y), G&A was $3.4M (+16.6% Y/Y) and G&A per Boe was $4.24 (-19% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDAX increased 103% Y/Y to $23.4M reflecting 48% increase in production and 24% increase in the Company's oil-equivalent price realization after the effect of hedging.

Net oil and gas production increased 48% to 7,777 Boe/d, this increase is due to drilling at new Eagle Ford Shale wells and production associated acquisitions.

Production volumes: 5,740 barrels of oil per day (+43.8% Y/Y), 965 barrels of NGLs per day (+3.9% Y/Y), and 6,435 Mcf of natural gas per day (-1.45% Y/Y). Average realized prices: Oil $64.18 per Bbl, NGLs $19.19 per Bbl and Natural gas $3.12 per Mcf.

2Q18 Guidance: Production of 10,000 to 10,500 Boe/d and Adj. EBITDAX of $27-29M.

FY18 Guidance: Production of 10,300 to 11,000 Boe/d; G&A expenses $2.8-3 per Boe and Adj. EBITDAX of $110-125M.

