Athenex's KX2-391 completes patient enrollment for both Phase III clinical studies months ahead of schedule

Athenex (ATNX -0.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 726% Y/Y to $37.8M; the increase was due to $25M in upfront license fees related to the collaboration agreement with Almirall, S.A; $8.6M specialty products sold through commercial platform & $0.4M sales of 503B products.

R&D expense reduced by 19% Y/Y to -$21.3M majorly due to $14.4M decreased of drug licensing fees to Hanmi & Gland; and offset by $6.9M increase of clinical study costs for Phase III trials of Oraxol and KX-01 Ointment.

Clinical Platforms: Received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for Oraxol in angiosarcoma; met & exceeded enrollment target for Oraxol Phase III Clinical Trial in metastatic breast cancer & announced positive feedback from the FDA; KX2-391 Ointment completes patient enrollment for both Phase III clinical studies months ahead of schedule.

Commercial Business: Launched 8 new products; Athenex Pharmaceutical Division markets 19 products in the U.S. with 32 SKUs & Athenex Pharma Solutions markets 5 products with 23 SKUs.

Cash & equivalents was flat Q/Q to $39.2M; Short-term investments of $67.3M (+470.3% Q/Q); Working capital $103.5M (+168.1% Q/Q).

2018 Outlook: Revenue of $100-125M; expect topline data for Phase III KX2-391 Ointment studies to be available by 3Q18.

