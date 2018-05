Needham raises Nvidia target to 28% upside

Needham raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $300 to $325, a 28% upside to Friday’s close.

Firm cites last week’s earnings beat driven by datacenter and cryptocurrency mining.

Needham notes that Nvidia improved GPU demand and pricing in Q1 after a tight supply environment.

Firm raises its FY19 EPS estimate to $7.80 and FY20 to $8.65.

Source: Briefing.com.

Nvidia shares are up 0.7% to $256.32.

