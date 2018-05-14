More sports betting gainers

Investors are scrambling to find sports betting plays after the Supreme Court ruled in the favor of New Jersey in a case that challenged the federal sports betting ban.
The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) is 9.42% higher, International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is up 4.11% and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is sporting a 9.84% gain.
Across the pond, Paddy Power Betfair (OTC:PDYPF, OTCPK:PDYPY) jumped 7.0% off the Supreme Court news.
Previously: Supreme Court rules against federal sports betting ban (May 14)
Previously: Sports betting rally after Supreme Court ruling (May 14)