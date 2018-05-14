Veon beats on revenues as Russian business returns to trend

Multinational telecom Veon (VEON +1.3% ) beat revenue expectations in Q1 earnings despite a decline driven mostly by currency effects.

Revenues fell 1.3% on a headline basis amid significant declines in Uzbek and Pakistani currencies. On an organic basis, revenues grew 3.2% on the back of gains in Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

EBITDA as reported fell 0.8% to $854M on the same currency effects. On an organic basis, EBITDA rose 6.3% with a 38% margin (up 0.2 percentage points Y/Y).

Equity free cash flow, including licenses, came to $334M.

Organic revenue by country: Russia, $1.17B (up 6.4%); Pakistan, $368M (down 0.5%); Algeria, $203M (down 12.6%); Bangladesh, $129M (down 14.5%); Ukraine, $156M (up 9.2%); Uzbekistan, $76M (down 50.6%).

EBITDA by country: Russia, $443M (up 8.3%); Pakistan, $175M (up 13%); Algeria, $91M (down 20.3%); Bangladesh, $47M (down 32.9%); Ukraine, $89M (up 15.6%); Uzbekistan, $34M (down 57%).

Press release