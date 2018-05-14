Eni has recouped all payments owed by Iran, CEO Descalzi says

Eni (E +0.6% ) has recouped all outstanding payments owed by Iran's government for past investments and has no plans for any new projects in the country, CEO Claudio Descalzi said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The CEO said Eni's only remaining activity in Iran is the monthly purchase of 2M barrels of oil as part of a contract that expires at the end of this year.

But as Eni - one of Europe's largest buyers of Iranian oil - pulls back from further business in the country, Descalzi says Europe needs to use its diplomatic clout with the U.S. to limit the impact of renewed sanctions against Iran.

Descalzi also warns that despite higher oil prices, stoked by tensions in the Middle East, geopolitical uncertainty is a deterrent to the industry's willingness to take investment decisions.