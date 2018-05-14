Tencent self-driving cars heading for Shenzhen streets

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) receives permission to test its self-driving cars on some public roads in Shenzhen in southern China.

Tencent’s license plate came from the Shenzhen Transport Bureau and followed Beijing issuing national guidelines for self-driving cars in April.

China is pushing its autonomous driving programs to remain competitive with US initiatives from the likes of Uber and Alphabet’s Waymo.